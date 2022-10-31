Money Report

U.S. Treasury Yields Climb as Investors Look Toward November Fed Meeting

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Spencer Platt | Getty Images
  • The 10-year Treasury yield was up by more than 6 basis points to 4.0665% at 6 a.m. ET. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury rose by around 7 basis points to 4.4928%.
  • Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Treasury yields rose on Monday as markets looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's November meeting, due to begin on Tuesday.

Traders are widely expecting the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by 75 basis points this week. This would be the sixth rate hike of the year, which has been dominated by the central bank's efforts to curb high inflation.

Markets are also hoping to gain some clarity about the Federal Reserve's future policy pathway from the meeting, as questions about how high rates will be hiked in late 2022 and throughout 2023 have grown louder. There are concerns that rate hikes are dragging the U.S. economy into a recession, and economic data has been sending mixed signals about inflation.  

On Friday, the release of the personal consumption expenditures price index reflected that inflation remained strong in September, with the core rate showing an expansion of 0.5% compared to August and 5.1% over the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, the gross domestic product (GDP) report released on Thursday indicated that inflation may be easing as it showed higher-than-expected levels of economic growth.

No major data releases are expected in the U.S. on Monday, however euro zone inflation and GDP data are due.

