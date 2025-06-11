Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

U.S. tariffs on China won't change again, Lutnick says after trade talks

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick answers questions from the media as he returns to Lancaster House, on the second day scheduled for trade talks between the U.S. and China, in London, Britain, June 10, 2025.
Toby Melville | Reuters
  • Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick assured Americans that U.S. tariff levels on China would not change from this point onwards.
  • President Donald Trump earlier said that U.S. duties on China will total 55%, though a White House official told CNBC that that figure is not new.
  • The announcements from Trump and Lutnick came after trade negotiators for the two economic superpowers concluded high-level talks in London.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Wednesday that U.S. tariff levels on Chinese imports will not change from their current levels, even as a trade deal between Washington and Beijing has yet to be finalized.

Asked on CNBC's "Money Movers" if the current U.S. tariffs on China are not going to change again, Lutnick replied, "You can definitely say that."

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post Wednesday morning that U.S. duties on China will total 55% — but a White House official told CNBC soon after that that figure is not new.

Rather, it comprises the existing 30% blanket U.S. tariffs on China, plus the 25% tariffs on specific products that also were already in place, the official said.

Trump sent his all-caps post hours after Lutnick and other trade negotiators for the two economic superpowers concluded high-level talks in London.

Money Report

news 20 mins ago

Disney and Universal sue AI image company Midjourney for unlicensed use of Star Wars, The Simpsons and more

news 24 mins ago

Fulbright board quits, claims Trump administration politicized scholarships

The president said the deal is "done," but added that it is still "subject to final approval" between himself and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump said China's tariffs on the U.S. will stay at 10%, where they have stood since both sides agreed last month to temporarily pare back retaliatory duties on each others' goods.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us