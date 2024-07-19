U.S. stock exchanges say markets are operating normally, not impacted by CrowdStrike outage

A massive IT outage that is causing unprecedented global disruptions apparently won't hold up business as usual in financial markets.

Officials at both the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq said they are up and running Friday, despite the CrowdStrike problems that have hit everything from airlines to banks to a slew of other businesses around the world.

"NYSE markets are fully operational and we expect a normal open this morning," a spokesperson for the exchange said Friday.

Similarly, the Nasdaq, which is the favorite trading spot for high-flying tech stocks, said it has managed to make it through the issues caused by an update that CrowdStrike, a global cybersecurity firm, implemented.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"Our European markets and US pre-market are operating normally. We expect our US markets to open normally," the firm said.

There were other issues, though: Russell US Indexes, which include the closely watched Russell 2000 small-cap gauge, were not calculating after the market open. CNBC.com has reached out to FTSE Russell for comment.

The news, though, wasn't as good for CrowdStrike itself: Its shares were trading more than 13% lower in the premarket.