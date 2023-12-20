U.S. releases detained Maduro ally to Venezuela in swap for American prisoners: reports

The U.S. released from jail accused money launderer Alex Saab to Venezuela in exchange for that country releasing up to a dozen Americans incarcerated there, reports said.

The United States on Wednesday released from jail an accused money launderer closely allied with the president of Venezuela in exchange for that country releasing up to a dozen Americans incarcerated there, reports said.

Alex Saab, the Colombian-born prisoner said to be released by the U.S., was awaiting trial in Miami federal court on a charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering, related to an alleged bribery scheme in Venezuela that siphoned off $350 million.

Saab, who has been accused by the U.S. Treasury Department of enabling corrupt profits by Venezuela's autocratic president Nicolas Maduro, has been held without bail since his extradition from the African archipelago nation of Cabo Verde in October 2020.

A federal judge last December rejected arguments that the criminal case against Saab should be dismissed on the claim that he had diplomatic immunity from Venezuela.

The Reuters news service, citing sources, reported that Maduro's government planned to release 12 Americans, as well as up to 24 other people as part of the swap for Saab. The identities of the Americans to be released were not disclosed in the report.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at a press conference Wednesday, did not directly address the reports, but said that obtaining the release of American prisoners aboard has been a "priority when it comes to Venezuela."

"And we hope to have some good news to share probably later today," Blinken said. "But for now, that's, that's what I can share with you."

National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby said, "Nothing's more important to President Biden than the safety and security of Americans overseas."

"Commensurate with that obligation is doing everything we can to get those that are detained overseas in a wrongful way home with their families where they belong," Kirby said. "Sometimes, that means you got to make some difficult decisions."

The Associated Press, in its report about the deal that cited an unnamed source, noted that on Friday and then on Monday two sealed court filings were made in Saab's case in Miami, an indication that a behind-the-scenes deal was in the works.

In 2019, the Treasury Department said that Saab and his business partner, Alvaro Pulido, had "enabled [Maduro] and his illegitimate regime to corruptly profit from imports of food aid and distribution in Venezuela."

