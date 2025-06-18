Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

U.S. oil prices hold near five-month high as Trump weighs Iran attack

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

Portraits of Iranian military generals and nuclear scientists, killed in Israel’s June 13 attack are displayed above a road, as a plume of heavy smoke and fire rise over an oil refinery in southern Tehran, after it was hit in an overnight Israeli strike, on June 15, 2025.
Atta Kenare | Afp | Getty Images

U.S. crude oil futures remained near five-month highs on Wednesday as President Donald Trump weighed whether to join Israel's air campaign against Iran's nuclear facilities.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

U.S. crude oil futures were up 12 cents to $74.96 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent rose 5 cents to $76.50 per barrel.

Oil prices gained more than 4% on Tuesday after Trump threatened Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and demanded that his regime surrender unconditionally.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

But Khamenei was defiant Wednesday, warning the U.S. of "irreparable damage" if it joined Israel's air campaign.

The U.S. president is considering whether to launch a strike against Iran, current and former administration officials told NBC News.

Military action is one of several options that Trump is weighing after meeting with his national security advisors in the Situation Room on Tuesday afternoon, the officials said.

Money Report

news 42 mins ago

Klarna CEO wants to turn the platform into a ‘super app' with AI

news 46 mins ago

Iran threatens ‘irreparable damage' if U.S. enters Israel conflict

Oil prices have gained about 10% since Israel started bombing Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs on Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us