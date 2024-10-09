Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

U.S. crude oil drifts lower, trades below $74 per barrel after selloff

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

Oil storage containers in Midland, Texas, US, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. 
Anthony Prieto | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • The rally spurred by the risk of wider Middle East war has stalled amid uncertainty over how Israel will retaliate against Iran for last week's ballistic missile strike.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Crude oil futures drifted lower Wednesday after sliding more than 4% the previous day.

The rally spurred by the risk of a wider Middle East war has stalled out amid uncertainty over how Israel will retaliate against Iran for last week's ballistic missile strike. Chinese policymakers' failure to deliver new economic stimulus measures at a press briefing this week also held energy prices in check.

Though prices are falling, Goldman Sachs sees global benchmark Brent jumping by $10 to $20 per barrel if an Israeli strike disrupts Iranian crude oil production, according to a Tuesday research note.

Here are Wednesday's energy prices at around 8:02 a.m. ET:

  • West Texas Intermediate November contract: $73.38 per barrel, down 19 cents, or 0.26%. Year to date, U.S. crude oil has gained more than 2%.
  • Brent December contract: $77.02 per barrel, down 16 cents, or 0.21%. Year to date, the global benchmark is little changed.
  • RBOB Gasoline November contract:  $2.0607 per gallon, down 0.36%. Year to date, gasoline has fallen nearly 2%.
  • Natural Gas November contract: $2.695 per thousand cubic feet, down 1.39%. Year to date, gas is ahead about 7%.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us