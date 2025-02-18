U.S. appeals court blocks Biden SAVE plan for student loans

A U.S. appeals court blocked the Biden administration's student loan relief plan known as SAVE.

The move will likely lead to higher monthly payments for millions of borrowers.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the seven Republican-led states that filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education's plan. The states had argued that former President Joe Biden lacked the authority to establish the student loan relief plan.

