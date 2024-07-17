U.S. and Saudi Arabia sign agreement for joint space exploration and research

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia signed a framework agreement for civilian space research and exploration, NASA and the State Department said.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson signed the agreement representing the U.S., while Saudi Arabia Space Agency CEO Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi signed on behalf of the kingdom.

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia pledged to collaborate on civilian space research and exploration in a bid to strengthen joint work between the allies, NASA and the State Department said in a Tuesday statement.

The two nations signed a framework agreement for cooperation on areas including aeronautics, education and Earth science.

The agreement also noted the importance of the Artemis Accords, signed by the U.S. in 2020 and Saudi Arabia signed in 2022. The accords committed to a "transparent, safe, and responsible exploration of space," according to the State Department.

"Building on my visit to Saudi Arabia earlier this year, I look forward to strengthening our cooperation for the future of exploration," Nelson said. "We are living in the golden era of exploration – one that is rooted in partnership. This new agreement outlines how we'll work together, and explore together, for the benefit of humanity."

Nelson in May visited Saudi Arabia, where he met with Saudi officials from the government and the Saudi Space commission to discuss civil space cooperation as part of the U.S.-Saudi partnership, NASA said.

Saudi Arabia's government set up the Saudi Space Commission in 2018 with the aim of developing the kingdom's capabilities in the field of space and growing private sector involvement.

The Commission describes itself as "actively working on the development and expansion of the space sector" as part of the kingdom's broader Vision 2030, which seeks to modernize the Saudi economy and diversify its revenue streams away from oil.