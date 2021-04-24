Money Report

Two SpaceX Crew Spacecraft Are Now Docked to the Space Station, as the Crew-2 Mission Arrives

By Michael Sheetz, CNBC

NASA TV
  The second operational SpaceX crew mission arrived at the International Space Station early on Saturday morning, carrying four astronauts for a six month stay in space.
  "Welcome to ISS, we are so excited to have you aboard," NASA astronaut and space station commander Shannon Walker said.
  The Crew-2 mission temporarily brings the total number of astronauts on board the orbiting research laboratory to 11.

The second operational SpaceX crew mission arrived at the International Space Station early on Saturday morning, carrying four astronauts for a six month stay in space.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft 'Endeavour,' which launched on a Falcon 9 rocket the day before, docked with the ISS at 5:22 a.m. EDT. The capsule carries an international cadre of astronauts: NASA's Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, JAXA's Akihiko Hoshide and ESA's Thomas Pesquet.

"Welcome to ISS, we are so excited to have you aboard," NASA astronaut and space station commander Shannon Walker said.

The Crew-2 mission temporarily brings the total number of astronauts on board the orbiting research laboratory to 11.

The view from SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft Endeavour of the International Space Station, as well as the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft Resilience, as the capsule approached to dock on April 24, 2021.
NASA TV
The view from SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft Endeavour of the International Space Station, as well as the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft Resilience, as the capsule approached to dock on April 24, 2021.

Endeavour joins another Crew Dragon spacecraft, 'Resilience,' which arrived at the space station in November carrying astronauts for the Crew-1 mission. SpaceX is planning to return Resilience to Earth with the four Crew-1 astronauts on Wednesday, April 28.

From left: Mission specialist Thomas Pesquet of the ESA, pilot Megan McArthur of NASA, commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA, and mission specialist Akihiko Hoshide of JAXA.
SpaceX
From left: Mission specialist Thomas Pesquet of the ESA, pilot Megan McArthur of NASA, commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA, and mission specialist Akihiko Hoshide of JAXA.

The Crew-2 mission marks additional firsts for SpaceX as well, with the company reusing both a rocket and a capsule for the mission, with Endeavour previously flying the Demo-2 mission and the Falcon 9 rocket booster previously launching the Crew-1 mission. Additionally, SpaceX surpassed the total number of astronauts launched to space under the Mercury program that began in 1958.

