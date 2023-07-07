Twitter's Desktop App Sees Surge in Outages as Meta's Threads Takes Off

Many Twitter users reported outages on the desktop app over the past 24 hours, with problems seemingly skyrocketing around 9:30 a.m. ET, according to data from the Downdetector website.

Twitter's technical struggles coincide with the launch of Meta's rival Threads app, which reached 70 million sign-ups in one day, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

"Way beyond our expectations," Zuckerberg said about the immediate popularity.

Many Twitter users have reported outages over the past 24 hours, with problems seemingly skyrocketing around 9:30 a.m. ET on Friday, according to data from the Downdetector website. Downdetector accumulates its data from users who spot glitches and report them to the service.

About 70% of the Twitter outages appear related to its desktop service, Downdetector noted. Only 13% were tied to the mobile app.

Twitter's TweetDeck service, which helps users manage multiple Twitter conversations, has also suffered downtime in recent days after the company announced that only verified users will be able to access it. However, the primary problem appears to be with the core Twitter app, the data shows.

Meanwhile, the Threads app has recorded 70 million sign-ups just a day after its official release as of Friday morning, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a Threads post.

"Way beyond our expectations," Zuckerberg said about the app's immediate popularity.

On Thursday, Twitter's new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, who succeeded owner Elon Musk at the helm a month ago, tweeted that the company was "often imitated," a clear reference to Threads.

Twitter didn't provide a comment for this story.

