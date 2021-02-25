Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Donald Trump

Twitter Shares Soar After Company Announces Plan to Double Revenue by End of 2023

By Lauren Feiner, CNBC

Cole Burston | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Twitter said on Thursday it aims to have 315 million monetizable daily active users by the end of 2023.
  • It also aims to at least double its annual revenue in that year.
  • This is the first time Twitter has set long-term goals for revenue and daily users and it comes ahead of the company's analyst day on Thursday afternoon.

Twitter said on Thursday it aims to have 315 million monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) by the end of 2023 and to at least double its annual revenue in that year. The announcement was made in an SEC filing.

Twitter's stock was up as much as 10% during premarket trading following the news.

Money Report

Technology 15 mins ago

ViacomCBS Bets You Will Subscribe to 5 Or More Streaming Services, Leaving Plenty of Room for Paramount+

investing 26 mins ago

Robinhood Offers Blistering Retort to ‘Elitist' Criticisms From Munger

This is the first time Twitter has set long-term goals for revenue and daily users and it comes ahead of the company's analyst day on Thursday afternoon.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Doubling its annual revenue would mean going from $3.7 billion in 2020 to at least $7.5 billion in 2023, Twitter said. The company also set a goal of doubling its development velocity by the end of that same year, which would require it to double the number of features each employee ships that directly drives mDAUs or revenue.

Twitter reiterated that it aims for a long-term target of mid-teens GAAP operating margin or 40% to 45% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

WATCH: Tech experts on how Facebook and Twitter may change after banning President Trump

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpFacebooksocial mediaTechnologyMobile
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us