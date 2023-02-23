Turkey Slashes Policy Rate by 50 Basis Points as Country Continues to Reel From Earthquake

The move was in line with expectations of analysts polled by Reuters, and the lowest in more than two years, according to Refinitiv data.

Two consecutive quakes rocked Turkey and Syria earlier this month, and were the region's strongest in nearly a century with a death toll of more than 46,000 lives thus far.

Turkey's central bank on Thursday slashed its policy rate by 50 basis points from 9% to 8.5% as the country continues to reel from the aftermath of a devastating quake which affected millions of lives.

The move was in line with expectations of analysts polled by Reuters, and is the lowest in more than two years, according to Refinitiv data.

Two consecutive quakes rocked Turkey and Syria earlier this month, and were the region's strongest in nearly a century with a death toll of more than 46,000 lives thus far.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The country's most recent inflation rate in January stood at 57.68%.

Turkey's lira held steady at 18.87 against the greenback following the central bank decision.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.