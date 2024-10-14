Tuesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the Dow topped 43,000 for the first time, and what's on the radar for the next session.

Nvidia

The stock is nearing an all-time high. It's just 1.9% away from the $140.76 June record. Shares ended Monday's trading at $138.07.

Nvidia is up nearly 14% in October.

Other chips

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is up 6.5% in October.

It is 7.7% from the July 11 high.

In the last month, Intel is up 19%. The stock is 54% from the December high.

Micron Technology is up about 19% in a month, as well. The stock is 31% from the June high. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra was on "Mad Money" with Jim Cramer Monday night. "AI is all about memory and experiences, and that's what's driving the tremendous growth," he said. "Smart phones and PCs are starting to come up, but momentum is really just starting."

Nvidia comes next: Shares are up about 16% in a month. It's followed by Applied Materials, up 13.5% in a month.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is up 11.4% in a month. It hit a high on Monday.

At the bottom of the list: Skyworks Solutions is down 3% in the past month, and Qorvo is down nearly 3%. STMicroelectronics is down about 1% in a month.

More big banks report before the bell

Bank of America: The stock is pretty flat over the past three months. It is 6% from the July high. Bank of America is up nearly 5% in a week.

Citigroup: The bank is up 2.3% in three months, and it's 2.5% from the July high. Citigroup is up 5.5% in a week.

Goldman Sachs: The stock is up nearly 9% in three months, and it hit a new high Monday. It ended the session at $522.75. Goldman Sachs is up 5.7% in a week.

PNC Financial: The stock is up almost 12% over the past three months. PNC hit a new high on Monday, and shares are up 3.5% in a week.

Also big tomorrow

United Airlines: The stock is up 42% in the past three months. United hit a new high on Monday.

UnitedHealth Group: The stock is up 18% in three months, hitting a new high Monday.

Walgreens Boots Alliance is down 22% in three months. The stock is 66% from the January high.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

CNBC TV's Frank Holland will cover the numbers when they come out.

J.B. Hunt is up 5.6% in the past three months, and it's 20% from the February high.

Holland will also discuss the rest of the transportation industry. He has a nifty story regarding stock performance for the companies in the sector and capacity. He will be naming names, so don't miss it.

The election, DJT and bitcoin