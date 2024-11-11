Tuesday’s big stock stories: What’s likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and a last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching on Monday and what's on the radar for Tuesday's session.

Bitcoin, Wow!

We haven't found a lot of bitcoin bears today. The crypotocurrency set a record at $80,000, then $81,000, no wait, $82,000. Then, $83,000, $84,000, $85,000 … passing $88,000 all in about a 12-hour period.

Many of the stocks involved with crypto are also going wild, starting with MARA Holdings, up 30%, but still 26% from its February high.

Bitcoin miner Cleanspark was up nearly 30% today, but is 29% from its March high.

MicroStrategy closed up 25.7% Monday, hitting a 52-week high intraday.

Coinbase is up 20% today. Its stock also hit a high. The CEO Brian Armstrong will be on in the 8 a.m. ET hour of CNBC TV on Tuesday morning.

Riot Platforms was up 17% today, the stock is 20% from the December high.

Gold is falling

Gold vs. bitcoin might not be a great comparison, but just for fun, let's look.

Gold is down 4.7% since Election Day.

Gold is down 1.8% in a month.

The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) was down 6% today. It is down 8% in a week and 17% from its October high.

The Transports are rallying

Transports are up 9% since Election Day.

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) was up 2% on Monday, and is up 11.7% in November.

The XTN hit a fresh high today. It is up 25% in three months.

The biggest gainers over the past month are Sun Country Airlines and United, both up more than 40%.

Lyft is up 37% in a month.

Uber is at the bottom of the pack, down 17% in a month.

JetBlue is down 5.2% in a month, while GXO Logistics is down 3% in a month.

Robinhood's big gains

CEO Vlad Tenev will be on during the 8 a.m. ET hour of "Squawk Box" on CNBC TV Tuesday.

Robinhood shares were up 7% on Monday, hitting a new high.

The stock is up 34% in a week.

Robinhood is up 39% in November.

Record breakers

The Russell 2000 Index hit a new high Monday. It is up 7.7% since the election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a new high Monday. It is up 4.9% since Election Day.

The S&P 500 hit a new high Monday. It is up 3.8% since the election.

The Nasdaq hit a new high today. It is up 4.7% since the election.

On the sector side, the S&P financials and industrials hit new highs Monday.

These S&P industries all hit new highs on Monday: Airlines, consumer discretionary, consumer services, hotels and restaurants, diversified financials, capital goods, health care equipment, software and services, construction materials, retail and food and staples retailing.

Commodities in the USA

With the drought and trade war worries, here's how key commodities are faring in the four days after Donald Trump won the election.

won the election. Cotton is up 3% since Election Day.

Wheat is down slightly in four days. It is down 5.8% in a month.

Soybean is up 2.5% in four days. In the last month, it's up 1.7%.

Sugar is down 2.8% in four days, and down 4% in a month.

Live cattle is down 0.75% in four days, down 2% in a month.

Timber is up 0.5% in four days, but up 8.2% in a month.

Home Depot