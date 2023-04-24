Money Report

Tucker Carlson Leaves Fox News in Wake of Dominion Defamation Settlement

By Lillian Rizzo,CNBC

Richard Drew | AP
  • Fox News announced it parted ways with right wing host Tucker Carlson. His last program aired Friday.
  • The host is leaving Fox News days after the network reached a settlement with Dominion Voting Systems in its defamation lawsuit.
  • Carlson's program, "Tucker Carlson Tonight," has long been one of Fox's top rated programs.
Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida.
Jason Koerner | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida.

Right wing primetime host Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News immediately, the cable network announced Monday.

The announcement came days after Fox News' parent company settled Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million.

"FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," the company said in a statement on Monday. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

There will be no sendoff for Carlson, as his last program aired on Friday. Carlson had signed off on Friday stating he would be back on Monday.

The company wouldn't comment beyond the release, and whether Carlson was being taken off air in response to the Dominion defamation case.

Fox Corp. class A shares were down about 4% on Monday.

Read the full release.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

