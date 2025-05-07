Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump's ambassador to China sworn in ahead of high-stakes talks in Switzerland

By Erin Doherty, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with former U.S. Senator David Perdue during Perdue’s swearing-in ceremony to be the new U.S. ambassador to China, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 7, 2025.
Leah Millis | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump's pick for U.S. ambassador to China was sworn in, ahead of the first talks between Washington and Beijing since Trump announced his 145% tariffs.
  • "Only you could've picked this timing," Trump said from the White House for former Republican senator David Perdue's swearing in ceremony.
  • The U.S. and China have been engaged in a tit-for-tat trade war since April 2 that has injected widespread uncertainty into the U.S. economy.

President Donald Trump's pick for U.S. ambassador to China was sworn in on Wednesday, days before White House officials are set to meet with their Chinese counterparts for the first time since Trump announced his 145% tariffs.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"What timing ... what timing, only you could've picked this timing," Trump quipped from the White House at Republican former Sen. David Perdue's swearing in ceremony.

"I'm entrusting David to help manage one of America's most complex and consequential foreign relationships, and I know he'll do a fantastic job," Trump said of the former Georgia lawmaker.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"Say hello to [Chinese President Xi Jinping] when you're over there, please," Trump added.

Perdue assumes his diplomatic post days before high-stakes talks get underway in Switzerland between American and Chinese officials.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will meet with their Chinese counterparts in Geneva Saturday and Sunday.

Money Report

news 5 mins ago

Saudi sovereign wealth fund deepens investment in women's professional golf

news 34 mins ago

Billionaire Ken Griffin calls tariffs a ‘painfully regressive tax,' hitting working class Americans the hardest

Both Wall Street and Main Street are eager to see the talks tamp down the sky-high trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Perdue said that he is "glad to be [Trump's] man in China," during his Oval Office ceremony.

Trump reiterated on Wednesday that he would not consider rescinding the tariffs on China to kick-start negotiations, raising questions about whether the two nations will reach any deals this weekend.

The two nations have been engaged in a tit-for-tat trade war since April 2 that has injected widespread uncertainty into the U.S. economy.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us