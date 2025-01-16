Trump, Vance official portraits released

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team shared official portraits of Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance before their inauguration.

Both of the brightly lit portraits capture the Republicans wearing blue suits over white collared shirts and blue ties, with Trump sporting an American flag pin on his lapel.

Trump's expression and head angle closely mirror the stone-faced expression he wore when his mugshot was taken in the Fulton County Jail.

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team shared official portraits of Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance days before their inauguration.

Both of the brightly lit portraits capture the Republicans wearing blue suits over white collared shirts and blue ties, with Trump sporting an American flag pin on his lapel.

Vance, the former U.S. senator from Ohio, is smiling with a closed mouth, while Trump's expression and head angle closely mirror the stone-faced expression he wore when his mugshot was taken in Fulton County Jail in 2023.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Trump's chief photographer, Daniel Torok, first revealed the photos Wednesday on social media.

See the full portraits of Trump and Vance below.

Here is a side-by-side comparison of Trump's official president-elect portrait from December 2016, and the new second-term portrait.

Nine months into his first term, Trump's White House released official portraits of him and then-Vice President Mike Pence. That photo, shared on Halloween of 2017, shows Trump smiling broadly.