Trump to sign order making English the official U.S. language

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order making English the official language of the United States, three White House officials told CNBC.

Trump's order would also rescind former President Bill Clinton's directive for federal funding recipients to offer services for those with limited English proficiency.

The order would establish a national language for the first time in U.S. history.

Trump's order would also rescind former President Bill Clinton's August 2000 directive requiring agencies and other recipients of federal funds to provide services for those with limited English proficiency, according to a fact sheet shared with CNBC.

Trump's designation will allow federal agencies to maintain their current policies and continue to provide documents and services in other languages. But it "encourages new Americans to adopt a national language that opens doors to greater opportunities," according to the fact sheet.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the order earlier Friday morning.

