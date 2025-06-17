Trump threatens Iran's leader, demands ‘unconditional surrender'

President Donald Trump warned Iran leader Ali Khamenei that he is an "easy target" and that "our patience is wearing thin."

Trump demanded Tehran surrender in its conflict against Israel.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Iranian leader Ali Khamenei that he is an "easy target" and that "our patience is wearing thin," before demanding Tehran surrender in its conflict against Israel.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now," he wrote.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"But we don't want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin."

Trump added in a subsequent post: "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.