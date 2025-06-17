Money Report

Trump threatens Iran's leader, demands ‘unconditional surrender'

By , CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One after departing early from the the G7 summit in Canada to return to Washington, June 17, 2025.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump warned Iran leader Ali Khamenei that he is an "easy target" and that "our patience is wearing thin."
  • Trump demanded Tehran surrender in its conflict against Israel.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Iranian leader Ali Khamenei that he is an "easy target" and that "our patience is wearing thin," before demanding Tehran surrender in its conflict against Israel.

"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now," he wrote.

"But we don't want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin."

Trump added in a subsequent post: "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

