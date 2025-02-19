Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump suggests 25% tariffs on autos, pharma and semiconductors that could go even higher

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., Feb. 18, 2025. 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

President Donald Trump said he may broaden the scope of U.S. tariffs on imports to include automobiles, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors.

In remarks to reporters Tuesday, Trump said the duties would be around 25% and "go very substantially higher over a course of a year." The president did not indicate whether the new tariffs would apply to all vehicles coming into the U.S. or be targeted toward certain countries but said they could start as early as April 2.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

However, the threat represents a broadening in the administration's aggressive trade policy that already has included 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports set to take effect in March.

The nations with the biggest auto exports to the U.S. are Mexico, Japan and Canada.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Trump said the tariffs already are having the desired effect, with companies domiciled overseas wanting to come back to the U.S.

On pharmaceuticals, the nation feeling the biggest impact likely would be Japan and India. On semiconductors, Trump did not indicate when they would happen. Those levies would impact Taiwan Semiconductor, which provides chips to companies including Nvidia and Apple.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us