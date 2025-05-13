Money Report

Trump says U.S. will remove all sanctions on Syria

By Natasha Turak, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025.
Hamad I Mohammed | Reuters

The U.S. will remove all sanctions on Syria, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday.

"I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness," Trump told a packed auditorium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia during the first appearance of his four-day visit to the Middle East.

"In Syria, which has seen so much misery and death, there is a new government that will hopefully succeed in stabilizing the country and keeping peace. That's what we want to see," he said in a wide-ranging speech that focused on U.S. relations with the Middle East.

"In Syria, they've had their share of travesty, war, killing many years. That's why my administration has already taken the first steps toward restoring normal relations between the United States and Syria for the first time in more than a decade."

"So I say, Good luck Syria. Show us something very special, like they've done, frankly, in Saudi Arabia."

