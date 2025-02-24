Money Report

Trump says tariffs on Canada and Mexico ‘will go forward'

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in the East Room at the White House on Feb. 24, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Tasos Katopodis | Getty Images
President Donald Trump said Monday that sweeping U.S. tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico "will go forward" when a month-long delay on their implementation expires next week.

"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said when asked at a White House press conference if the postponed tariffs on the two U.S. trading partners would soon go back into effect.

The president claimed that the U.S. has "been taken advantage of" by foreign nations on "just about everything," and reiterated his plan to impose so-called reciprocal tariffs.

"So the tariffs will go forward, yes, and we're going to make up a lot of territory," Trump said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

