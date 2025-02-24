Trump says tariffs on Canada and Mexico ‘will go forward'

President Donald Trump said that sweeping U.S. tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico "will go forward" when a month-long delay on their implementation expires next week.

"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said when asked if the postponed tariffs would soon go back into effect.

"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said when asked at a White House press conference if the postponed tariffs on the two U.S. trading partners would soon go back into effect.

The president claimed that the U.S. has "been taken advantage of" by foreign nations on "just about everything," and reiterated his plan to impose so-called reciprocal tariffs.

"So the tariffs will go forward, yes, and we're going to make up a lot of territory," Trump said.

