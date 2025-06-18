Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump says ‘stupid' Powell ‘probably won't cut' rates when Fed meeting ends Wednesday

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

President Donald Trump speaks about a flag pole being installed on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Washington.
Evan Vucci | AP

With the Federal Reserve just hours away from its latest decision on interest rates, President Donald Trump on Wednesday lambasted Chair Jerome Powell, calling him "stupid" while he doubted the central bank would cut.

In his latest in a series of attacks on Powell that go back years, Trump said the Fed's key borrowing rate should be at least 2 percentage points lower.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"So we have a stupid person. Frankly, you probably won't cut today," Trump said in impromptu remarks just outside the White House. "Europe had 10 cuts, and we had none. And I guess he's a political guy, I don't know. He's a political guy who's not a smart person, but he's costing the country a fortune."

The remarks came just about four hours before the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee was to release its statement on interest rates, along with an update of where it sees policy and several key economic metrics heading over the next several years.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Market pricing indicates no probability of cut at this meeting, with the next move expected in September. The Fed currently targets its overnight borrowing rate in a range between 4.25%-4.5%.

Powell had his colleagues have expressed hesitation about adjusting rates with so many unanswered questions regarding the economy.

For one, the longer-term impact of Trump's tariffs is not known. Inflation indicators are little changed since the tariffs were implemented in April, but various factors have colluded to keep the impact from the duties at bay.

Money Report

news 12 mins ago

Pro-Israel hackers destroy $90 million in Iran crypto exchange breach, analytics firm says

news 37 mins ago

U.S. Steel ceases trading on the NYSE as Japan's Nippon finalizes takeover

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us