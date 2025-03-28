Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump says Skadden, Arps law firm will provide $100 million in pro bono legal services, avoiding executive order

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. 
Andrew Kelly | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump announced that the large law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom agreed to provide at least $100 million in pro bono legal services to the federal government during the Trump administration.
  • The agreement, which Trump called "essentially a settlement," allows Skadden, Arps to avoid becoming the sixth elite law firm to be targeted by an executive order from Trump imposing various punishments.
  • Trump last week rescinded one of those executive orders after the targeted law firm Paul, Weiss, agreed to perform $40 million worth of pro bono — free — legal work for causes that the president supports.
  • Three targeted law firms, WilmerHale, Jenner & Block, and Perkins Coie have sued the Trump administration over the president's executive orders targeting them.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

President Donald Trump said Friday that the large law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has agreed to provide at least $100 million in pro bono legal services to the federal government during the Trump administration.

The agreement, which Trump called "essentially a settlement," calls for other actions and allows Skadden, Arps to avoid becoming the sixth elite law firm to be targeted by an executive order from Trump imposing various punishments.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Trump last week rescinded one of those executive orders after the targeted law firm Paul, Weiss, agreed to perform $40 million worth of pro bono — free — legal work for causes that the president supports.

Earlier Friday, two targeted law firms, WilmerHale and Jenner & Block, filed federal lawsuits against the Trump administration over the executive orders targeting them.

A third targeted firm, Perkins Coie, sued the administration earlier this month.

Money Report

news 4 mins ago

AppLovin CEO urges investors to ‘dig deeper' after short-seller report, company retains Alex Spiro

news 33 mins ago

Trump sued by two more ‘Big Law' firms he targeted in executive orders

CNBC has requested comment from Skadden, Arps.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us