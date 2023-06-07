Trump Says ‘No One Has Told Me I'm Being Indicted,' as Aide Testifies to Florida Grand Jury

Donald Trump said, "No one has told me I'm being indicted."

A key aide to Trump, Taylor Budowich, testified before a Florida federal grand jury investigating the former president's handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

An FBI raid on Trump's residence at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, last August uncovered many classified documents.

Donald Trump on Wednesday said he hasn't been told he's been indicted, while a spokesman for him testified before a Florida federal grand jury investigating the former president's handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

"No one has told me I'm being indicted," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "And I shouldn't be" indicted "because I've done NOTHING wrong."

Earlier Wednesday, Trump called multiple criminal investigations into his actions "the greatest and most vicious instance of ELECTION INTERFERENCE in the history of our Country."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

And he said the various federal and state prosecutors handling those probes are "FASCISTS ALL."

An FBI raid on Trump's residence at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, last August uncovered many documents marked classified. The raid occurred three months before Trump announced he would seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Taylor Budowich, a key Trump aide, testified for about an hour Wednesday before the grand jury in U.S. District Court in Miami, according to a source who spoke with NBC News.

Budowich was asked questions about a past public statement he made on behalf of Trump claiming that Trump had not kept classified records after his presidential term ended in January 2021, the source said.

"Today, in what can only be described as a bogus and deeply troubling effort to use the power of government to 'get' Trump, I fulfilled a legal obligation to testify in front a federal grand jury and I answered every question honestly," Budowich said in a Twitter post after his appearance before the grand jury.

"America has become a sick and broken nation — a decline led by Joe Biden and power hungry Democrats. I will not be intimidated by this weaponization of government," he added.