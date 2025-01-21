Money Report

Trump says he's thinking of imposing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico in February

By Jeff Cox,CNBC

US President Donald Trump holds up outgoing President Joe Biden’s letter as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the WHite House in Washington, DC, on Jan. 20, 2025.
Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

In early sign of an intensified focus on trade, President Donald Trump said Monday that tariffs could be levied against Mexico and Canada as soon as early February.

"We're thinking in terms of 25% (levies) on Mexico and Canada, because they're allowing cast number of people" over the border, Trump said. The president called Canada "a very bad abuser" and said a target date for the tariffs would be "I think Feb. 1"

The remarks were made to members of the press as the newly minted chief executive offered a slew of executive orders aimed at everything from regulations to free speech to immigration.

While it's been no secret that Trump plans on implementing across-the-board duties on U.S. trading partners, the timing and extent has been in question. There had been some speculation that the tariffs could be delayed and might be targeted a certain essential items rather than being more broad-based.

In his remarks, Trump provided no further details.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

