Trump says Comey called for ‘assassination of the president' in ‘8647' post

President Donald Trump said former FBI Director James Comey was "calling for the assassination of the president" in a since-deleted social media post.

Comey's post featured the numbers "8647," which a number of people in the Trump administration believe was a reference to Trump, the 47th president of the United States.

"He knew exactly what that meant," Trump said in an interview with Fox News. "A child knows what that meant ... that meant 'assassination.' "

The Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service are investigating Comey's post.

President Donald Trump said Friday that former FBI Director James Comey was "calling for the assassination of the president" in Comey's since-deleted social media post that featured the numbers "8647."

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"He knew exactly what that meant," Trump said in an interview with Fox News, a day after the Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service opened an investigation into Comey's Instagram post.

"A child knows what that meant. If you're the FBI director and you don't know ... that meant 'assassination,' " the president said.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Our country's become respected again, and all this, and he's calling for the assassination of the president," said Trump, who narrowly survived an assassin's bullet last summer.

Comey has denied that his Instagram post showing what he called a "shell formation" of the numbers "8647" was a threat to Trump, who fired him as FBI director in May 2017.

"I posted earlier picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message," Comey wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday night.

"I didn't realize some folks associate those numbers with violence," Comey wrote. "It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down."

Source: @comey | Instagram

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.