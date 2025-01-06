Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump reportedly considering important alteration to tariff plans

By Jeff Cox,CNBC

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump looks on during Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. 
Rebecca Noble | Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump is considering a plan that still would apply tariffs to all nations but narrow the focus to a select set of goods and services, according to a Washington Post report.

The new approach to tariffs likely wouldn't be as powerful as Trump's earlier ideas but still would cause major changes to global commerce, the paper said, citing people familiar with Trump's thinking.

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The report comes amid concerns that the incoming president's insistence on imposing universal tariffs of 10% or 20% and specifically targeting China and Mexico would cause another spike in inflation.

During Trump's first term, duties on a broad range of imports did little to raise prices broadly and in fact were kept in place when Joe Biden took over as president. However, economists worry that conditions are different now and aggressive tariffs would have a greater impact.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

The Post report said it's still not clear which sectors would be affected by the plans, though early discussions are looking at various industrial metals, medical supplies and energy.

The U.S. is running a $74 billion monthly trade deficit that exploded during the Covid pandemic.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us