Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump picks Peter Navarro as top trade advisor

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Peter Navarro, former Director of the U.S. Office of Trade & Manufacturing, gestures as he speaks on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 17, 2024. 
Mike Segar | Reuters
  • President-elect Donald Trump announced that Peter Navarro will serve as "Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing" in his next White House term.
  • Navarro was previously a top trade aide for Trump during his first term.
  • Navarro served a roughly four-month sentence in federal prison for defying a congressional subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Peter Navarro will serve as "Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing" in his next White House term.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Navarro, 75, will be tasked with helping to "successfully advance and communicate the Trump Manufacturing, Tariff, and Trade Agendas," Trump wrote in a pair of Truth Social posts revealing the pick.

Navarro was previously a top trade aide for Trump during his first term.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The selection came less than five months after Navarro's release from prison.

He served a roughly four-month sentence in a federal prison facility in Miami for defying a congressional subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. He was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress.

Hours after his release on July 17, Navarro spoke at the Republican National Convention.

Money Report

news 36 mins ago

Google's productivity expert: The 5-minute hack that helps me focus and get more done at work

news 1 hour ago

Hiccups in ETFs tracking MicroStrategy occurring as bull market fuels trading boom in single-stock funds

Trump in Wednesday's posts said Navarro "was treated horribly by the Deep State, or whatever else you would like to call it."

Trump also lauded Navarro as a "tenacious" advocate for "my two sacred rules, Buy American, Hire American."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us