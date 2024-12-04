Trump picks Peter Navarro as top trade advisor

President-elect Donald Trump announced that Peter Navarro will serve as "Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing" in his next White House term.

Navarro was previously a top trade aide for Trump during his first term.

Navarro served a roughly four-month sentence in federal prison for defying a congressional subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Peter Navarro will serve as "Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing" in his next White House term.

Navarro, 75, will be tasked with helping to "successfully advance and communicate the Trump Manufacturing, Tariff, and Trade Agendas," Trump wrote in a pair of Truth Social posts revealing the pick.

Navarro was previously a top trade aide for Trump during his first term.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The selection came less than five months after Navarro's release from prison.

He served a roughly four-month sentence in a federal prison facility in Miami for defying a congressional subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. He was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress.

Hours after his release on July 17, Navarro spoke at the Republican National Convention.

Trump in Wednesday's posts said Navarro "was treated horribly by the Deep State, or whatever else you would like to call it."

Trump also lauded Navarro as a "tenacious" advocate for "my two sacred rules, Buy American, Hire American."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.