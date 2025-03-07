Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump Organization sues Capital One bank over account closures after Jan. 6 Capitol riot

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with members of the media on the South Lawn before boarding Marine One at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., Feb. 28, 2025. 
Nathan Howard | Reuters
  • The Trump Organization sued Capital One bank in Florida for closing hundreds of the company's accounts after Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
  • The suit alleges that Capital One "'de-banked' Plaintiffs' Accounts because Capital One believed that the political tide at the moment favored doing so."
  • The bank told CNBC, "Capital One has not and does not close customer accounts for political reasons."

The Trump Organization sued Capital One in Florida on Friday for allegedly "unjustifiably" closing more than 300 of the company's bank accounts on the heels of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The lawsuit said that the Trump Organization and related entities "have reason to believe that Capital One's unilateral decision came about as a result of political and social motivations and Capital One's unsubstantiated, 'woke' beliefs that it needed to distance itself from President Trump and his conservative political views."

"In essence, Capital One 'de-banked' Plaintiffs' Accounts because Capital One believed that the political tide at the moment favored doing so," the Trump Organization claims in the civil case filed in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court in Miami-Dade County.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The suit seeks a declaratory judgment that the bank improperly terminated the Trump companies' accounts in June 2021, as well as punitive and other monetary damages for what the suit alleged was "the devastating impact" of the terminations on the companies' ability to transact and access their funds.

The closures came more than four months after the riot at the U.S. Capitol, which began after Trump for weeks falsely claimed that he had won the 2020 presidential election over former President Joe Biden.

The suit's named plaintiffs are the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, DJT Holdings, DJT Holdings Managing Member, DTTM Operations, and Eric Trump, the president's son, who with his brother, Donald Trump Jr., runs the Trump Organization.

Son of Former US President Donald Trump, Eric Trump attends the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 16, 2024. 
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images
Son of Former US President Donald Trump, Eric Trump attends the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 16, 2024. 

The complaint says the plaintiffs and affiliated entities held hundreds of accounts at Capital One for decades before they were closed. Eric Trump said the amount of damages suffered by the companies is "millions of dollars."

A spokesperson for the bank wrote in an email to CNBC, "Capital One has not and does not close customer accounts for political reasons."

The logo for consumer lending firm Capital One Financial Corp is seen on its headquarters on January 20, 2023 in McLean, Virginia.
Win Mcnamee | Getty Images News | Getty Images
The logo for consumer lending firm Capital One Financial Corp is seen on its headquarters on January 20, 2023 in McLean, Virginia.

Eric Trump said in a statement, "The decision by Capital One to 'debank' our company, after well over a decade, was a clear attack on free speech and free enterprise that flies in the face of the bedrock principles and freedoms that define our country."

Money Report

news 51 mins ago

Tesla shares have declined every week since Elon Musk went to Washington

news 1 hour ago

Million-dollar wage earners have already stopped paying into Social Security for 2025

"Moreover, the arbitrary closure of these accounts, without justifiable cause, reflects a broader effort to silence and undermine the success of the Trump Organization and those who dare to express their political views," said Eric Trump.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us