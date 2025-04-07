Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump orders new review of U.S. Steel acquisition by Japan's Nippon Steel

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

A tugboat pushes a barge near the U.S. Steel Corp. Clairton Coke Works facility in Clairton, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 9, 2024.
Justin Merriman | Bloomberg | Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Monday ordered the planned acquisition of U.S. Steel to undergo a new review after the company's pending purchase by Japan's Nippon Steel was earlier blocked by President Joe Biden.

Trump directed the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to review the proposed deal again to assist "in determining whether further action in this matter may be appropriate," according to a presidential action issued by the White House on Monday.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

U.S. Steel shares spiked nearly 12% in reaction to the decision.

Trump gave the committee 45 days to submit a recommendation on whether measures proposed by U.S. Steel and Nippon "are sufficient to mitigate any national security risks."

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us