Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump offers to ‘help' relieve conflict between India and Pakistan

By Laya Neelakandan, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing-in ceremony for the new U.S. ambassador to China, former U.S. Senator David Perdue, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 7, 2025.
Leah Millis | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump called the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan "terrible."
  • India said its armed forces conducted strikes against Pakistan.
  • The strikes followed a terror attack in Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives in late April.
  • Trump discussed the situation after swearing in former Sen. David Perdue of Georgia as U.S. ambassador to China.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered to help dial back tension between India and Pakistan, which has escalated as a result of a recent Islamist terror attack in Kashmir.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Trump commented on the situation hours after India said its armed forces conducted strikes against Pakistan early Wednesday morning.

"It's terrible," Trump said of the conflict.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"My position is I get along with both," Trump said in the Oval Office after swearing in former Sen. David Perdue of Georgia as U.S. ambassador to China.

"I know both very well, and I want to see them work it out," the president said. "I want to see them stop, and hopefully they can stop now," Trump said.

He added that the U.S. has good relations with both countries and wants to see the "tit-for-tat" stop.

Money Report

news 26 mins ago

Billionaire Ken Griffin calls tariffs a ‘painfully regressive tax,' hitting working class Americans the hardest

news 55 mins ago

Trump pulls surgeon general nominee Janette Nesheiwat after questions about medical education

"If I can do anything to help, I will be there," Trump said.

Trump on Tuesday night told reporters at the White House that Indian and Pakistan have been fighting for "a long time" and implied the rising tensions may have been foreseen "based on a little bit of the past."

India has blamed Pakistan for the April 22 massacre of 26 civilians in the Indian-controlled section of Kashmir, a Himalayan region.

Both India and Pakistan claim that all of Kashmir is rightfully part of their countries.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us