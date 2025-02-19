Money Report

Trump Media sues Brazil Supreme Court judge who once crossed Musk

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk listens to U.S. President Donald Trump speak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • Trump Media and its fellow conservative-oriented social media company Rumble sued a Brazil Supreme Court justice who clashed with Elon Musk last year over Musk's own social media firm, X.
  • The lawsuit accuses Justice Alexandre de Moraes of allegedly illegal attempts to censor a "well-known politically outspoken user" of Rumble.

Trump Media and its fellow conservative-oriented social media company Rumble on Wednesday sued a Brazil Supreme Court justice who clashed with Elon Musk last year over Musk's own social media firm, X.

The lawsuit filed in Tampa, Florida, federal court accuses Justice Alexandre de Moraes of allegedly illegal attempts to censor a "well-known politically outspoken user" of Rumble with orders to suspend that user's U.S.-based accounts.

The suit notes that Trump Media's social media site Truth Social "relies on Rumble's cloud-based hosting and video streaming infrastructure to deliver multimedia content to its user base."

"If Rumble were to be shut down, that shut down would necessarily interfere with Truth Social's operations, as well," the suit says.

