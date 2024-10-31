Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump Media shares halted again as DJT falls in volatile trading

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Trump’s social media company has lost over $31 million since its launch, faces potential shutdown
Dado Ruvic | Reuters
  • Trump Media was halted as shares rapidly dropped at the start of another volatile trading session.
  • DJT stock was down nearly 14% when it was halted due to volatility for the second time.
  • The company, which is majority-owned by former President Donald Trump, had previously fallen more than 22%.

Trump Media was halted twice Thursday morning as shares rapidly dropped at the start of another volatile trading session.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

DJT stock was down nearly 14% when it was halted due to volatility for the second time at 10:04 a.m. ET.

The company, which is majority-owned by former President Donald Trump, had fallen more than 22% on Wednesday.

The latest stock slide came after the Truth Social operator recovered from a major sell off in the weeks leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us