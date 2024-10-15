Money Report

Trump Media shares halted after sudden DJT stock plunge

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

In this photo illustration, Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social is shown on a cell phone on March 25, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. 
Scott Olson | Getty Images
  • Trading in Trump Media shares was briefly halted due to volatility, after the Truth Social owner's stock suddenly plunged in price.
  • The stock, which had been up more than 13% earlier in the afternoon, had abruptly turned more than 6% lower on the day at the time the halt occurred.
  • The stock drop came during the highest-volume day for Trump Media since July 15, the first trading session after Donald Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt.

Trading in Trump Media shares was briefly halted Tuesday due to volatility, after the Truth Social owner's stock suddenly plunged in price.

DJT shares continued to fall after the five-minute trading halt lifted at 12:47 p.m. ET.

The stock, which had been up more than 13% earlier Tuesday afternoon, had abruptly turned more than 6% lower on the day at the time the halt occurred.

The whipsawing stock price came during an extremely volatile trading session, in which more than 80 million shares had traded hands by 3:10 p.m. — multiple times the company's 30-day average trading volume.

Trump Media is on pace for its highest-volume day since it started publicly trading on the Nasdaq in late March, following a business merger with a blank-check firm.

The previous busiest trading day was July 15, the first session after the company's majority owner, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, narrowly survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

