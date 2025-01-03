Trump sentencing set for Jan. 10, judge leans toward no jail, no probation, no fine

A judge rejected a request that he dismiss the New York criminal hush money case against President-elect Donald Trump and set Trump's sentencing for Jan. 10, less than two weeks before he is due to be sworn in for a second term in the White House.

A judge on Friday rejected a request that he dismiss the New York criminal hush money case against President-elect Donald Trump and set Trump's sentencing for Jan. 10, less than two weeks before he is due to be sworn in for a second term in the White House.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan, in a written order, also said he is not inclined to sentence Trump to prison in the case, and that he might impose a sentence of unconditional discharge. That would mean no probation or fine for the president-elect.

Merchan also said that Trump had the option of appearing in person or virtually for the sentencing next week.

Trump was convicted last year at trial of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with a $130,000 hush money payment his then-personal lawyer Michael Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

"While this Court as a matter of law must not make any determination on sentencing prior to giving the parties and Defendants, opportunity to be heard, it seems proper at this juncture to make known the Court's inclination to not impose any sentence of incarceration, a sentence authorized by the conviction but one the People concede they no longer view as a practicable recommendation," Merchan wrote Friday.

The judge also wrote that "a sentence of an unconditional discharge appears to be the most viable solution to ensure finality and allow Defendant to pursue his appellate options."

