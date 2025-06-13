Trump loses bid for appeals court bid to rehear E. Jean Carroll case

President Donald Trump lost his latest bid to challenge a civil jury verdict holding him liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.

The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in New York rejected Trump's request for the court's full bench to rehear his case.

Trump's last hope of overturning the verdict lies with the Supreme Court.

President Donald Trump on Friday lost his effort to overturn a civil jury verdict holding him liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s and then defaming her when she went public with her claims decades later.

A majority of judges on the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in New York rejected Trump's request for that court's full bench to rehear his challenge.

A three-judge panel on the appeals court in December upheld a Manhattan federal jury's verdict, which also ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million in damages.

Two 2nd Circuit judges dissented from Friday's decision not to grant a so-called en banc rehearing of the case.

Their written dissent said the panel "sanctioned striking departures" from legal precedent "to justify the irregular judgment in this case."

Both dissenting judges, Steven Menashi and Michael Park, were appointed by Trump in 2019, during his first term in the White House.

"E. Jean Carroll is very pleased with today's decision," her attorney, Roberta Kaplan, said in a statement to CNBC.

"Although President Trump continues to try every possible maneuver to challenge the findings of two separate juries, those efforts have failed. He remains liable for sexual assault and defamation," Kaplan said.

Trump's last chance to challenge the case is to ask the Supreme Court to hear his appeal.

A spokesman for Trump's legal team suggested the president would take that step, saying in a statement that the "Democrat-funded Carroll Hoax" will "continue to be appealed."

"President Trump will keep winning against Liberal Lawfare, as he is focusing on his mission to Make America Great Again," the spokesman said.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.