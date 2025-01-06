Trump lawyers seek to block sentencing in New York hush money case with appeal

Lawyers for President-elect Donald Trump sought to stay his scheduled sentencing in his New York criminal hush money case in a new court filing.

Trump was convicted last year of falsifying business records related to a payoff to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The Republican is due to be sworn in for a second White House term on Jan. 20.

Trump's lawyers told Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan in the motion made public Monday that they will appeal his ruling denying their efforts to dismiss the criminal case.

The motion argues that the appeal should automatically stay the sentencing, which is scheduled for Friday, and that if Merchan does not agree he nonetheless should grant Trump an immediate stay of that proceeding pending the outcome of the appeal. That appeal could take months to resolve.

Merchan last week said that he was not inclined to sentence Trump to jail in the case, and also suggested he would impose a sentence that does not include either probation or a fine.

On the same day, Merchan rejected arguments that he should toss out the case in light of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said presidents have presumptive immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts while serving in the White House, and because of the Constitution's Supremacy Clause.

In a statement Monday, Trump's spokesman Steven Cheung said, "Today, President Trump's legal team moved to stop the unlawful sentencing in the Manhattan D.A.'s Witch Hunt."

"The Supreme Court's historic decision on Immunity, the state constitution of New York, and other established legal precedent mandate that this meritless hoax be immediately dismissed," Cheung said.

