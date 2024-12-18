Money Report

Trump joins Elon Musk in opposing House GOP's government funding bill

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Elon Musk (L) shakes hands with Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump back stage during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds on October 05, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. 
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images
  • President-elect Donald Trump opposes a government spending bill backed by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.
  • Trump's stance aligns him with Elon Musk, who railed against the proposed continuing resolution.

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday came out against a Republican-backed government spending bill, siding with Elon Musk's crusade against the package and raising the odds of a government shutdown.

Trump is opposed to the continuing resolution put forward by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, according to a source familiar with the president-elect's thinking, who was granted anonymity to describe private conversations.

The source confirmed that Trump told a Fox News host he is "totally against" the CR.

Later Wednesday afternoon, Vice President-elect and Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, released a joint statement from him and Trump declaring that politicians should "pass a streamlined bill" that doesn't give Democrats "everything they want."

"Republicans want to support our farmers, pay for disaster relief, and set our country up for success in 2025. The only way to do that is with a temporary funding bill WITHOUT DEMOCRAT GIVEAWAYS combined with an increase in the debt ceiling," read the statement posted by Vance on X.

"Anything else is a betrayal of our country," their statement read.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

