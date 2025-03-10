Trump finds unexpected ally in auto union leader over tariffs

UAW President Shawn Fain showed support for President Donald Trump's tariffs, which include 25% levies on automobiles and supporting parts.

The union leader is one of the only high-profile supporters of the trade policy in the auto industry.

"Tariffs aren't the end solution, but they are a huge factor in creating, fixing the problem," Fain said.

DETROIT — The head of the United Auto Workers has become an unexpected ally for President Donald Trump's plans for North American tariffs.

UAW President Shawn Fain, who was boisterous about his disdain for Trump during the president's campaign, is openly voicing approval of the tariffs, which include 25% levies on automobiles and supporting parts.

"Tariffs are an attempt to stop the bleeding from the hemorrhaging of jobs in America for the last 33 years," Fain said Sunday on ABC News' "This Week," referring to the implementation of the North American Free Trade Agreement in 1992. "Tariffs aren't the end solution, but they are a huge factor in creating, fixing the problem."

Tariffs for auto companies that currently meet standards under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, are paused until April 2, following Trump speaking with leaders from General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis.

The April 2 delay, which occurred a day after implementation of broader 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico, aligns with other Trump-initiated automotive tariffs for vehicles and parts being imported from outside of North America.

Fain on Sunday said he had not spoken directly to Trump, but "has been working with his team."

Fain's comments follow the union releasing a statement supporting the tariffs earlier in the week, saying it's up to companies to handle any additional costs that may occur.

The union, which had endorsed then-Vice President Kamala Harris, said it's in "active negotiations with the Trump administration about their plans to end the free trade disaster."

"We are glad to see an American president take aggressive action on ending the free trade disaster that has dropped like a bomb on the working class," the union said Tuesday. "There's been a lot of talk of these tariffs 'disrupting' the economy. But if corporate America chooses to price-gouge the American consumer or attack the American worker because they don't want to pay their fair share, corporate America bears the blame for that decision."

Fain is one of the only high-profile supporters of Trump's tariffs among automotive leaders. Auto executives as well as trade associations supporting automakers have described the tariffs as adding unnecessary chaos and additional costs to the industry.

"President Trump has talked a lot about making our U.S. auto industry stronger, bringing more production here, more innovation in the U.S., and if his administration can achieve that, it would be one of … the most signature accomplishments," Ford CEO Jim Farley said last month. "So far what we're seeing is a lot of cost, and a lot of chaos."

Fain has previously condemned the North American Free Trade Agreement — which has been superseded by Trump's USMCA trade deal since 2020 — saying such trade agreements have caused the country to lose jobs and manufacturing.

Fain and Trump have been at odds and publicly trading remarks since the union leader was elected in 2023. Trump called for Fain to be fired during a speech last year at the Republican National Convention.

Fain has regularly called Trump a "scab" and billionaire who doesn't care about American workers, but his comments Sunday on Trump show his stance may have softened.

"The election is over. Donald Trump is the president, and we want to get to work to fix the problems that are wrong with this country, with our economy," Fain said. "And the American people expect that. They expect leaders to stand up and lead. They don't expect us to sit back."

The UAW remains under a federal monitorship following a yearslong investigation into the union involving embezzlement, bribery and other charges ahead of Fain's election. That probe resulted in several convictions of union leaders and Fiat Chrysler executives, including two past union presidents.

Federal monitor Neil Barofsky last year disclosed an investigation into Fain as well as other union leaders, accusing them of obstructing the probe and interfering with access to information.

In January, the monitor's office said it would provide further updates on its investigative activities in a subsequent report.