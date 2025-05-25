Trump delays 50% tariffs on EU to July 9

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday agreed to delay imposing a 50% tariff on European goods until July 9.

Von der Leyen said that she needed until July 9 to "reach a good deal."

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he agreed to an extension on the 50% tariff deadline on the European Union until July 9.

"I received a call today from Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, requesting an extension on the June 1st deadline on the 50% Tariff with respect to Trade and the European Union," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"I agreed to the extension — July 9, 2025 — It was my privilege to do so," he added.

Trump's post came after Von der Leyen said that she had a "good call" with Trump, but needed until July 9 to "reach a good deal."

"The EU and US share the world's most consequential and close trade relationship," she wrote on X.

"Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively," she continued.

The extension comes after Trump last week suggested a "straight 50% tariff" on the EU, saying that the 27-nation bloc "has been very difficult to deal with."

"Our discussions with them are going nowhere!" Trump wrote Friday on Truth Social.

He later said that he was not planning to strike a deal with the EU before June 1, when the steep tariffs were initially set to go into effect.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.