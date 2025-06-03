$TRUMP crypto wallet launches for meme token. Eric Trump denies knowing about it

A waitlist for the $TRUMP Wallet opened Tuesday at TrumpWallet.com, with a full launch expected this summer.

Magic Eden is offering up to $1 million in $TRUMP rewards for users who sign up and refer friends.

Trump's expanding crypto portfolio already includes NFTs, a stablecoin, a decentralized finance platform with its own virtual token, meme coins named after him and the First Lady, and plans for crypto ETFs through Truth Social's new financial arm, TruthFi.

Magic Eden, best known as a non-fungible token marketplace, says it's partnered with the team behind President Donald Trump's meme token to launch an official $TRUMP-branded cryptocurrency wallet.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Dubbed the $TRUMP Wallet, the product will feature the president's name and likeness, support trading of $TRUMP and other digital assets including bitcoin.

A waitlist for the wallet opened Tuesday at TrumpWallet.com, ahead of a broader launch slated for later this summer, according to a Magic Eden spokesperson.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Eric Trump, who has taken on leadership roles across several of his father's crypto ventures, claimed to have no knowledge of the project.

"I run @Trump and I know nothing about this project! @worldlibertyfi $Trump @AmericanBTC," he posted on X.

CNBC reached out to Magic Eden for clarification on Eric Trump's denial.

CNBC reached out to the $TRUMP token team to ask about the terms of the partnership, potential revenue-sharing, and whether the wallet would require KYC, but did not immediately hear back.

Billed as "the first and only crypto wallet for true Trump fans," the project was promoted on X with the promise of a share in $1 million in $TRUMP rewards. Users who sign up and refer friends can climb the waitlist, Magic Eden said in a statement to CNBC.

The gamified promotion is the latest attempt to drive inflows into Trump-affiliated crypto ventures — and it deepens the president's growing ties to the digital asset industry.

The family's expanding crypto portfolio already includes NFTs, a stablecoin, a decentralized finance platform with its own virtual token, meme coins named after him and the First Lady, and plans for crypto ETFs through Truth Social's new financial arm, TruthFi.

Magic Eden, whose CEO attended the president's recent fundraiser dinner for winners of a previous $TRUMP coin contest, appears to be building the wallet on top of Slingshot Finance — a self-custodial trading app it acquired in April.

Slingshot's platform features meme tokens like BONK and FARTCOIN and does not directly collect user identity information. Instead, identity checks are handled by MoonPay, its fiat on-ramp provider.

It remains unclear whether the wallet will require its own KYC procedures — or how revenue and responsibilities will be split between Magic Eden and Trump-affiliated entities.