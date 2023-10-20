Trump co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia case, following Sidney Powell

Trump campaign attorney Kenneth Chesebro agreed to plead guilty Friday to a charge in the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump.

The deal came the day after Sidney Powell, another one-time key advisor to the former president, did the same.

The deal negotiated with prosecutors dropped all charges against Chesebro except one count of conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

Like in Powell's deal with prosecutors, Chesebro will be required to testify truthfully at the trials of other co-defendants in the case, including Trump, if he is asked to do so.

Chesebro was initially charged with seven counts related to efforts to advance alternate electors who would vote for Trump in swing states where he lost to President Joe Biden, among them Georgia.

The charges against Chesebro included violating Georgia's racketeering act, as well as conspiracy to impersonate a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery and conspiracy to commit false statements and documents.

The deal negotiated with prosecutors dropped all of those charges except one count of conspiracy to file false documents.

Chesebro will receive five years' probation and must pay $5,000 in restitution to Georgia as part of the plea agreement. He must also complete 100 hours of community service and submit an apology letter to the court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.