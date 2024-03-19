Trump-backed candidate Bernie Moreno wins Ohio Republican Senate primary, NBC News projects

Businessman Bernie Moreno, endorsed by Donald Trump, will win Ohio's GOP Senate primary, NBC News projects.

Moreno was up against GOP establishment candidate, State Sen. Matt Dolan, who secured backing from Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week.

Republicans watched the Senate race as an early measure of the power of Trump's endorsement in 2024.

Donald Trump-backed businessman Bernie Moreno will win Ohio's Republican Senate primary, NBC News projects, teeing up a high stakes November contest against incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Moreno's main opponent was State Sen. Matt Dolan, who secured the endorsement of Ohio's popular Republican Gov. Mike DeWine early last week. Secretary of State Frank LaRose was also on the ballot, but held a steady third place, out-funded by his wealthier competitors.

Moreno's victory sends an early message for this election year: Trump's MAGA seal of approval may hold a power in 2024 that it did not several years ago.

In 2020, Trump lost the White House to President Joe Biden and the GOP lost both chambers of Congress. In 2022, many Trump-backed candidates underperformed in key races, though Republicans were able to narrowly take back the House.

With memories of that spotty track record still fresh, Ohio's race was positioned as a test for whether the former president's backing had renewed sway over the GOP establishment this election year.

The success of Moreno, 57, a politically inexperienced entrepreneur who made his living as a luxury car dealer and blockchain investor, over career politician Dolan boosts Trump's comeback thesis.

With Tuesday's primary battle in rearview, Moreno's campaign now shifts to general election mode as the Republican party counts on him to unseat Sen. Brown and help regain Senate control.

There has already been GOP head-scratching over Moreno's ability to flip the Democratic seat. Especially after he faced backlash following an Associated Press report that linked his email address to a 2008 account on a casual sex website seeking "Men for 1-on-1 sex."

Moreno's lawyer later released a statement saying that a former intern for Moreno had created the account as a prank.

In the days leading up to the Senate race, a Democratic PAC spent millions on ads that were intended to boost Moreno, reflecting Democrats' belief that it would be easier for Brown to beat Moreno in November than Dolan.

Ohio has turned redder over the past few election cycles, and Trump won the state in 2016 and 2020. The Republican Party has been looking to capitalize on the Buckeye State's red wave in order to help the party take back control of the Senate.

"Ohio is maybe one of the states that decides who controls the United States Senate," Gov. Mike DeWine said on Sunday. "So there's a lot at stake in this election."

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.