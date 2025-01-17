Trump and China's Xi discuss TikTok, trade, fentanyl, president-elect says

President-elect Donald Trump said he spoke on the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping about TikTok, fentanyl, trade and more.

"We discussed balancing Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects. President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

President-elect Donald Trump said he spoke on the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday about TikTok, fentanyl, trade and more.

"The call was a very good one for both China and the U.S.A.," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately," said the president-elect, who is set to be sworn into office on Monday.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

"We discussed balancing Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects. President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!" Trump wrote.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.