Trump and China's Xi discuss TikTok, trade, fentanyl, president-elect says

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

President Donald Trump talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping as Xi arrives for dinner at the start of their summit at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. April 6, 2017.
Carlos Barria | Reuters
  • President-elect Donald Trump said he spoke on the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping about TikTok, fentanyl, trade and more.
  • "We discussed balancing Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects. President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

President-elect Donald Trump said he spoke on the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday about TikTok, fentanyl, trade and more.

"The call was a very good one for both China and the U.S.A.," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately," said the president-elect, who is set to be sworn into office on Monday.

"We discussed balancing Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects. President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!" Trump wrote.

