Trump ally Bernie Kerik met with special counsel about Giuliani's effort to overturn election

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Tom Williams | CQ Roll Call | Getty Images
  • Bernie Kerik met with investigators at special counsel Jack Smith's office to discuss efforts by Donald Trump's campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, his lawyer told NBC News.
  • Kerik's sitdown with Smith's team came almost a week after the special counsel obtained a criminal indictment against the former president related to the election reversal effort.
  • Kerik served as NYPD commissioner during Giuliani's tenure as mayor of New York. He worked with Giuliani in the bid to reverse Trump's electoral loss to President Joe Biden.

Bernie Kerik, the disgraced New York City police commissioner, met Monday with investigators at special counsel Jack Smith's office for around five hours to discuss efforts by Donald Trump's campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, his lawyer told NBC News.

Kerik's sitdown with Smith's team came almost a week after the special counsel obtained a criminal indictment against the former president related to the election reversal effort.

That indictment details the work of one alleged co-conspirator who appears to be Giuliani.

Kerik served as NYPD commissioner during Giuliani's tenure as mayor of New York. He worked with Giuliani in the bid to reverse Trump's electoral loss to President Joe Biden.

CNN first reported the meeting.

Kerik's lawyer, Tim Parlatore, confirmed the session to NBC News. Smith himself was not at the meeting.

Kerik pleaded guilty in 2009 to federal charges of felony tax fraud and lying to the government. He was released from federal prison in 2013 after serving three years.

Trump, while president, pardoned Kerik in 2020.

Trump last week pleaded not guilty in the new indictment during his arraignment in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

