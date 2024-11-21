Money Report

Trump AG pick Matt Gaetz says he's withdrawing

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

US Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks to members of the media after speaking on the House floor about a possible Motion to Vacate to oust US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on October 2, 2023.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
  • Matt Gaetz said he is withdrawing his name from consideration as President-elect Donald Trump's pick for U.S. attorney general.
  • "While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition," said the former Republican congressman from Florida.
  • "There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General," he said.

Matt Gaetz said Thursday he is withdrawing his name from consideration as President-elect Donald Trump's pick for U.S. attorney general.

"I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback - and the incredible support of so many," Gaetz said in a statement posted on his X account.

"While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition," said the former Republican congressman from Florida.

"There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General," he said.

The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Gaetz's selection had put a new spotlight on prior allegations of sexual misconduct and other impropriety that had been investigated by the Department of Justice and the House Ethics Committee.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

