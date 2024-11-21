Trump AG pick Matt Gaetz says he's withdrawing

Matt Gaetz said he is withdrawing his name from consideration as President-elect Donald Trump's pick for U.S. attorney general.

Matt Gaetz said Thursday he is withdrawing his name from consideration as President-elect Donald Trump's pick for U.S. attorney general.

"I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback - and the incredible support of so many," Gaetz said in a statement posted on his X account.

"While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition," said the former Republican congressman from Florida.

The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Gaetz's selection had put a new spotlight on prior allegations of sexual misconduct and other impropriety that had been investigated by the Department of Justice and the House Ethics Committee.

