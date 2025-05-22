Trump administration blocks Harvard from enrolling international students

The Trump administration blocked the ability of Harvard University to enroll international students.

"This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus," Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said in a statement posted on the social media site X.

DHS said that in addition to barring enrollment of future international students, "existing foreign students must transfer to lose their legal status."

The administration in April froze $2.2 billion in federal grants to Harvard, hours after the university roundly rejected demands that it eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, and evaluate international students for ideological concerns.

The Trump administration on Thursday blocked the ability of Harvard University to enroll future international students and to retain its existing enrolled foreign students.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered DHS staff to revoke Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, which allows colleges to enroll foreign students.

Noem, in a statement, said, "Let this serve as a warning to all universities and academic institutions across the country."

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

DHS said that in addition to barring enrollment of future international students, "existing foreign students must transfer or lose their legal status." The revocation, which DHS said was the result of "pro-terrorist conduct," was first reported by The New York Times.

As of the fall 2023 semester, International students comprised more than 27% of Harvard's total enrollment, according to university data.

Even as Noem's order became public, a federal judge in Oakland, California, issue an injunction against President Donald Trump and Noem barring them from terminating the legal status of international students pending the outcome of a lawsuit challenging the terminations of the legal status of several such students. The injunction could block the Trump administration from acting on its threat against international students currently enrolled at Harvard.

"This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus," Noem said in a statement posted on the social media site X.

"It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments. Harvard had plenty of opportunity to do the right thing," Noem said.

"It refused."

"They have lost their Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification as a result of their failure to adhere to the law."

The move comes amid an ongoing battle between the Ivy League school and the administration over concerns about antisemitism on campus.

Harvard, in a statement on the revocation, said, "The government's action is unlawful."

"We are fully committed to maintaining Harvard's ability to host our international students and scholars, who hail from more than 140 countries and enrich the University – and this nation – immeasurably," the statement said.

"We are working quickly to provide guidance and support to members of our community. This retaliatory action threatens serious harm to the Harvard community and our country, and undermines Harvard's academic and research mission."

Noem in April had threatened to revoke Harvard's ability to enroll international students.

She warned the university at that time that its certification to enroll foreign students was contingent upon complying with federal immigration laws.

The administration in April froze $2.2 billion in federal grants to Harvard, hours after the university roundly rejected demands that it eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, and evaluate international students for ideological concerns.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.