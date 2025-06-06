Money Report

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to lift ban on Education Department layoffs

By Annie Nova, CNBC

A demonstrator speaks through a megaphone during a Defend Our Schools rally to protest U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order to shut down the U.S. Department of Education, outside its building in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 21, 2025.
Kent Nishimura | Reuters
  • The Trump administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to lift a court order to reinstate U.S. Department of Education employees the administration had terminated.
  • A federal appeals court had refused on Wednesday to lift the judge's ruling.

The Trump administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to lift a court order to reinstate U.S. Department of Education employees the administration had terminated as part of its efforts to dismantle the agency.

Officials for the administration are arguing to the high court that U.S. District Judge Myong Joun in Boston didn't have the authority to require the Education Department to rehire the workers. More than 1,300 employees were affected by the mass layoffs.

A federal appeals court had refused on Wednesday to lift the judge's ruling.

The Education Dept. announced a reduction in force on March 11 that would have gutted the agency's staff.

Two days later, 21 states — including Michigan, Nevada and New York — filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for its staff cuts at the agency.

After President Donald Trump signed an executive order on March 20 aimed at dismantling the Education Department, more parties sued to save the department, including the American Federation of Teachers.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Copyright CNBC

