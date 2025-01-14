Money Report

Treasury yields slip ahead of key inflation reports

By Jenni Reid,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Jan. 10, 2025 in New York City. 
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Treasury yields pulled back early Tuesday after the 10-year yield hit a fresh 14-month high on Monday.

The 10-year yield fell three basis points to 4.776%, while the 2-year Treasury yield was one basis point lower at 4.386%.

One basis point is equal to 0.01%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Investors are gearing up for the release of the producer price index, a measure of wholesale prices, at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday. Economists polled by Dow Jones forecast a headline reading of 0.4% and a core reading, excluding food and energy, of 0.3%.

That comes ahead of the consumer price index on Wednesday.

U.S. bond yields spiked last week, after a hotter-than-expected jobs report fueled expectations for a slow pace of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year.

The central bank next meets from Jan. 28-29, where markets have priced in a more than 97% probability of a rate hold, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

