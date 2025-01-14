Treasury yields slip ahead of key inflation reports

Treasury yields pulled back early Tuesday after the 10-year yield hit a fresh 14-month high on Monday.

The 10-year yield fell three basis points to 4.776%, while the 2-year Treasury yield was one basis point lower at 4.386%.

One basis point is equal to 0.01%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Investors are gearing up for the release of the producer price index, a measure of wholesale prices, at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday. Economists polled by Dow Jones forecast a headline reading of 0.4% and a core reading, excluding food and energy, of 0.3%.

That comes ahead of the consumer price index on Wednesday.

U.S. bond yields spiked last week, after a hotter-than-expected jobs report fueled expectations for a slow pace of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year.

The central bank next meets from Jan. 28-29, where markets have priced in a more than 97% probability of a rate hold, according to CME's FedWatch tool.